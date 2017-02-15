Katy Perry Is Launching A Mermaid-Inspired Makeup Collection

It’s safe to say we already want all of it…

If there ever was a real life mermaid (sorry guys, they’re not real) we reckon Katy Perry would be a shoe-in to be their queen. Which is why the news of her newest CoverGirl drop makes so much sense.

Because, if anyone knows how to be the best mermaid there is it’s Katy P!

Katy Perry is the ultimate mermaid babe

Having long been a fan of and then face of CoverGirl cosmetics, Perry began designing her Katy Kat collection for the brand in summer 2016.

Her second drop, the mermaid-inspo line, will start hitting stores and online at covergirl.com from early spring. The campaign shot shows Katy at her mermaid best, wearing a blue wig with green-lined eyes

The collection includes…

Four new Katy Kat Eye liners – sea green, black, pearl and sparkly grey

Four new Katy Kat Pearl lipsticks – icy blue, peach, pink and tomato red. Each with a golden sheen

Two new Katy Kat Shadow + Highlighter pots – gold, rose gold

The blue lipstick looks like so much fun!

Katy exclusively told Popsugar.com, “In the next evolution of my Katy Kat line with CoverGirl, I was inspired by Spring’s upcoming mermaid and pearlescent hues. There are new fun and cheerful colors ranging from peachy Apricat to a Bluetiful lip, shimmery highlighters in rose and gold, and a pop of Whispurr white or Purmaid green to line your eyes. If you’re more classic but still want some fun, I put glitter in the black liners. You’ll make Ariel jealous, and look better than a shimmering Easter basket when you’re done.”

We’re especially keen to try the peachy lip for spring, Katy *hint hint*.