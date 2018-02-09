This Is The Volume-Boosting Hair Hack Kate Middleton Uses

Stealing this

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

There’s no denying that the Duchess of Cambridge has fast become one of our favourite style icons.

Not only do Kate Middleton’s dresses always sell out in record time, but now thanks to the styling tips of their fashionable mum, Princess Charlotte and Prince George are also well on their way to becoming mini fashionistas.

However, it’s not just Kate Middleton’s taste in fashion brands that we love. We’re also a huge fan of K-Middy’s many haircuts over the years.

And one question we’ve also wanted the answer to is how the Duchess of Cambridge always manages to give her curly locks such long-lasting volume?

Well, Kate’s very own wedding day stylist James Pryce has finally revealed all.

James recommends prepping your hair with Redken’s curvaceous full swirl cream serum before tipping your hair upside down and diffusing your hair at a low speed but high heat setting.

BRB, just going to go and hunt out our hairdryer’s diffuser.