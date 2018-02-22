Kate Middleton Got A Surprise Tattoo On Her Latest Royal Engagement

By Amy Hunt

From the editors of Woman & Home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made yet another royal visit yesterday – this time venturing to Sunderland.

The couple first headed to the Fire Station Arts Centre in the city centre, to meet with local young people for a morning of music and arts performances.

They then headed to chat with a group of young girls, who were creating henna tattoos.

It was here that Catherine decided to ask one of them, Shajida Begum, 18, if she could create one of the tattoos on her wrist – to which she happily agreed.

Speaking to MailOnline, Shajida shared the details of the conversation. She revealed: ‘I said: “Would you like a design?” and she was like: “Yes, if you don’t mind.”

‘She was saying that it was really pretty. I was just telling her how it works. I was telling her when she can wash it off – I said: “When it becomes flaky.”‘

It’s reported that the Duchess of Cambridge also asked if she was able to take home a pack of bindis, which she said were for her young daughter Charlotte.

The bindi is traditionally said to ward off bad luck. So perhaps the Duchess is hoping the gift can bring good things for her youngest child?

Kate, 36, made sure to wrap up warm against the cold, opting for a sleek, green Dolce and Gabbanna coat.

Underneath, she wore a floral dress from her favourite maternity designers, Seraphine. The choice was somewhat of a budget option for the royal, costing just £159. But as expected, it’s now sold out on the brand’s website.

Later on in the day, Kate and husband Prince William donned their hard-hats and high-vis vests to visit the new Northern Spire bridge over the River Wear.

The bridge isn’t due to open until September but the royal couple were happy to lend a helping hand with the construction, as they readily agreed when asked to screw in the final bolts.

However, it seems the Duke was a little concerned about the professionals handing over duties to him and his wife, joking that the bolts would all drop out after they were finished.

He asked: ‘Is this a key bit? What happens if it doesn’t tighten properly, how tight do you need it to be?’ before joking: ‘We’ll walk away and the bolt will drop out.’