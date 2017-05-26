Kat Von D Gives the Shade & Light Palette A Shimmery Make Over

Oh yes.

The new Kat Von D Shade & Light Glimmer palette has been revealed in all its glory, and as expected it is beyond stunning.

The original neutral packed eyeshadow palette became everyone’s go-to for its ultra-blendable matte shadows, but it appears it is getting a makeover in the best way possible – shimmer. Because who doesn’t love a touch of glitter?

Thankful Kat Von D completely understands as you will now be able to enjoy the same neutral shades in all of its glittering goodness.

Introducing the Kat Von D Glimmer Palette…

The palette has the same 12 neutral shades as the original palette but they are reimagined into four new glimmer finishes that will have different levels of intensity.

According to the Instagram post, the shadows will bring ‘light-catching dimension the eyes.’ What makes it even better? It’s 100% vegan.

For those die hard fans of the beloved OG Shade & Light palette, don’t worry as it doesn’t appear to be replacing the original. Instead, why not get creative and enjoy the best of both worlds! Play it safe in the day then go for glimmer in the night, obvs.

It is set to launch in the US in July, so for all of us in the UK drooling over *all of that shimmer*, we can expect it to hit the UK just after.

Keep your eyes peeled ladies!

By Emma Hull