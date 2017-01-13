Jen Atkin’s Newest Hair Accessories Drop Is Making Us Very Happy

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist has been a busy bee recently…

If you are yet to discover the wonder that is Jen Atkin’s incredible hair accessories, welcome to your education. The Kardashian-Jenner hair stylist launched her collaboration with Chloe + Isabel last year and has just added new pieces. All of which we want. Like, now.

Jen , who is currently in Dubai on yet another launch as well as accompanying Kim, has created even more beautiful pieces this time around, something we didn’t think was possible.

The bun cuffs are a big fave and will help take any topknot from a 5 to a10 in an instant 10. We love the rose gold version.

There’s also a matching design ponytail clip, perfect for pimping an everyday pony,

The stylist has included pearls in her new designs making them ideal for the wedding season. Whether you’re the bride or a guest!

The trio of pins with their art deco toppers are also beautiful and look great tucked into the side of a half-up hair ‘do. If you’re a mega fan of chucking your locks up into a high bun, invest in some pearly pins to jazz it up. We can totally see Kendall rocking these.

Jen Atkin also styles Kendall and Kylie’s hair

Price-wise, Jen’s Chloe + Isabel accessories won’t break the bank. Every piece is under £50 with many hit less than £20.

Jen, who launched super cool hair care brand Ouai last year, has outdone herself with her new innovation.

Jen, who launched super cool hair care brand Ouai last year, has outdone herself with her new innovation. Kendal Jenner’s fave has created a dry shampoo that is actually FOAM. No desert-dry powder here. Instead of sitting on the scalp soaking up oil and adding debris, this foam actively cleanses the scalp and hair without the need for washing.

Fancy snapping up some of Jen’s pretty Chloe + Isabel pieces? Shop the collection here.