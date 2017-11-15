And the LOOK office could not be more excited...

Having only been around in the UK for about a year, IT cosmetics has already established itself as a #1 cult beauty brand. Not familiar? Type IT Cosmetics CC Cream into google and you’ll be flooded by positive reviews about their game-changing face base. Our own Deputy Editor Chloe has raved about her love for it in LOOK magazine before – and also right here. It’s the foundation that literally ‘changed her skin’ and has been snapped up by 99.9% of her friends and colleagues since.

ANYWAY – as great as the CC cream, superhero mascara and bye bye undereye concealer all is – that’s not actually what we’re here to talk about right now.

IT Cosmetics Skincare

Because IT Cosmetics is actually branching our into skincare – and boy oh boy are we excited. The brand new IT Cosmetics skincare range is launching on January 1st ready for the New Year and is all about giving us confidence back with our skin.

Great skin starts with Confidence! Cleanse, moisturize and brighten with your Confidence family favorites. (Tap the image to learn more!) #itcosmetics A post shared by IT Cosmetics (@itcosmetics) on Aug 13, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

There’s currently three products in the IT Cosmetics skincare range – Confidence in a Cleanser, Confidence in a Eye Cream and Confidence in a Cream – but spying on their instagram, we’re sure there’s more to come.

Medicine cabinet goals 🙌! Comment below with your favorite from this lineup! #itcosmetics 📸: @ryanjamesmua A post shared by IT Cosmetics (@itcosmetics) on Sep 10, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Our beauty team has been busy road-testing them before their official launch next year… and spoiler alert: there’s only been good things said so far.