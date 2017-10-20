These Heart Shaped Foundation Brushes Are Everything

HOW cute.

It Cosmetics are already one of our all time favourite brands, their Your Skin But Better Foundation is the only thing we reach for when we’re after dewy, glowing skin.

However, their latest addition has got us REALLY excited, because it’s super cute and fluffy and we want it on our Insta.

You might already have some of their brushes, if you don’t, get one because they’re really good and you’re majorly missing out.

Head over to @ultabeauty to grab this beauty! ♥️ For every Love is the Foundation brush sold during Breast Cancer Awareness month, we are donating one to @lookgoodfeelbetter. #itcosmetics #cancersucks A post shared by IT Cosmetics (@itcosmetics) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

But so far they’ve all been pretty plain – until now. Meet the sparkly, pink, heart shaped ‘Love is the Foundation’ brush.

It might look like something you’ll find in your little sisters room, but it’s soon to be your go-to makeup applicator.

Apart from looking cute af you can use it for pretty much everything, from foundations to highlighters, blushers and bronzers.

Spread the ♥️. For every Love Beauty Fully — Love is the Foundation Brush purchased during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we will donate one to the @LookGoodFeelBetter program to help women face the effects of cancer with confidence. Limited availability, so get yours now at @ultabeauty! Tap the link in bio to shop online. #itcosmetics #itislove A post shared by IT Cosmetics (@itcosmetics) on Oct 13, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

The pretty, princess brush is also all for a good cause – for every sale the company will donate on to the charity Look Good Feel Better, which helps people suffering from the effects of cancer.

Inspired by our IT Girls, IT Guys, IT Survivors and IT Fighters, we live by the belief that beauty can change the world. Through our partnership with the @LookGoodFeelBetter program, IT Cosmetics has donated MILLIONS in products to help women face the effects of cancer with confidence. Thank YOU for being part of this journey. #itcosmetics #cancersucks A post shared by IT Cosmetics (@itcosmetics) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

As with 90% of cute beauty stuff, these are limited edition so you’ll have to be quick if you want to snap one up. Hurry!