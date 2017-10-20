These Heart Shaped Foundation Brushes Are Everything
HOW cute.
It Cosmetics are already one of our all time favourite brands, their Your Skin But Better Foundation is the only thing we reach for when we’re after dewy, glowing skin.
However, their latest addition has got us REALLY excited, because it’s super cute and fluffy and we want it on our Insta.
You might already have some of their brushes, if you don’t, get one because they’re really good and you’re majorly missing out.
But so far they’ve all been pretty plain – until now. Meet the sparkly, pink, heart shaped ‘Love is the Foundation’ brush.
It might look like something you’ll find in your little sisters room, but it’s soon to be your go-to makeup applicator.
Apart from looking cute af you can use it for pretty much everything, from foundations to highlighters, blushers and bronzers.
The pretty, princess brush is also all for a good cause – for every sale the company will donate on to the charity Look Good Feel Better, which helps people suffering from the effects of cancer.
As with 90% of cute beauty stuff, these are limited edition so you’ll have to be quick if you want to snap one up. Hurry!