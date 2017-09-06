All the heart-eyed emojis

When it comes to foundation: I’ve tried ’em all.

BB creams, CC creams, matte, powder, liquid – if there’s one thing I’m always on the hunt for, it’s a perfect face base. Because once you’ve mastered the foundation, the rest is easy.

And on my quest for the perfect ‘my skin but better’ face make-up, I’ve had some shockers along the way. Cakey under-eyes, hella shine and orange tide-marks: yep, there’s been more than a few bad skin days.

BUT: all that is a thing of the past, dear friends, because you’ll be happy to know I’ve discovered THE perfect foundation. And you’re guaranteed to love it, too.

Presenting: the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+.

Whadda mouthful. But it’s worth it.

If you’re not familiar with IT Cosmetics – they’re an American brand that launched in the UK earlier this year. Developed by Jamie Kern Lima (who was a US new anchor who struggled to find make-up that would stand up to fancy HD lenses) they became big on QVC (how very J-Law a la Joy) before launching into Selfridges.

So what’s so good about the IT Cosmetics CC Cream?

Well, where to start?! It’s an actual dream.

It somehow manages to conceal any blemishes and dark circles without looking like you’re wearing anything at all. Your skin’s texture still shines through, it just looks WAY better than before.

In fact, since trying it out 8 months ago – I’ve literally not worn anything else. And trust me, as a Beauty Editor it’s my JOB to test out new foundations – but honestly, nothing’s come close. People are forever commenting on how glowy my skin looks.. and trust me, they don’t say that when I wear other brands!

Plus I swear my skin has actually got better over time, too. The formula is designed to be good for your skin. And whilst a lot of foundations out there claim to have skincare benefits – the IT Cosmetics CC cream really does have skincare in mind FIRST. It’s a great moisturiser for everyday and has a mineral (rather than chemical) SPF – so it won’t break you out, either.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ SPF 50+ Cream, £30

Because as it’s so natural looking – it’s actually changed the way I do my make-up too. It’s making me not want to wear as much make-up (something which, as a complete beauty addict I never thought I’d do) But when I wear it, it looks like I have no make-up on… just great skin… so to keep up the lie, I’m totally pairing down the rest of my look too. AHA, the trickery!

At £30 it’s not the cheapest foundation out there. But it lasts a fair amount of time and I’d way rather buy one of these than 2 or 3 cheaper foundations that I’m going to throw out half way through.

So yeah. That’s why I love IT Cosmetics CC Cream. Try it out, and let me know how you find it @lookmagazine. Oh and FYI: their Superhero Mascara is pretty darn great, too.