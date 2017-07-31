The Internet Has Revealed The MOST Popular Bronzer And We Need It Now

This beauty question has finally been answered...

Image: @bobbibrown/@alexgielo

Finding the right bronzer can be hard, because there are just SO many to choose from. From brand to shade to price – it’s tricky.

Do I suit shimmery or matte? How dark do I go? It’s pretty difficult to make sure you’re spending the right amount of money on the right product.

But, make-up lovers, we’ve got some very good news for you… Research has found us the public’s absolute FAVE bronzer.

The research, conducted by Rank & Style, gathered data via an algorithm and tests magazines, blogs, department stores and social media to collect the top 10 beauty products.

Our favorite look of the week is @majcindy wearing our new Instant Full Cover Concealer in Natural Tan, Natural Brow Shaper in Mahogany, No Smudge Mascara, Extra Lip Tint in Bare Popsicle, and Bronzing Powder in Medium. #BetterThanSleep A post shared by Bobbi Brown Cosmetics (@bobbibrown) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

And their results? Drum roll, please…

Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder came in as the most popular.

Getting ready for the long weekend ahead with our favorite Bronzing Powders. 📷 @alexgielo A post shared by Bobbi Brown Cosmetics (@bobbibrown) on May 24, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

With a soft matte finish and reddish brown tones, this lightweight bronzer seemed extremely popular with the general public. The combined shades are apparently perfect for giving you a glowing, authentic tan and makes for the most natural colour bronzer you can buy.

So, how much are we looking to pay for such an in demand product? Well, good news again, guys – as it’s not going to break the bank.

At just £30, this could be your ideal pay-day treat.

The product also comes in EIGHT different shades so you’re bound to find the perfect one for you.

But what others were voted as the best bronzer buys? In second place came the Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer and in third was the Lancome Star Bronzer Long Lasting Bronzer Powder.

Get down the shops and invest in one of these popular products… It’ll be worth it!

And with only one more official month left of summer, we need all the bronzing help we can get…

By Emily Jefferies