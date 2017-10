Be Prepared To Be Blown Away By These Makeup Transformations

Woah

A good makeover is an essential part of so many of our favourite films, but when the power of makeup is used for emotional transformations of women going through a hard time, tears start rolling down our faces.

Armenian-born makeup artist Goar Avetisyan has over 4 million Instagram followers, and for a good reason. She has been working in the beauty industry for over nine years and is known to be the master of extreme makeup transformations, which aim to lift women’s spirits and remind them of how beautiful they are.

Обожаю фото коллажи 😍😍😍за возможность рассмотреть все изменения 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻что вам больше всего понравилось в этом образе ?))) ______ I love photo collages😍😍😍 for the opportunity to see all the changes🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 what do you like most in this look?))) A post shared by Goar Avetisyan (@goar_avetisyan) on Oct 3, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

Goar’s models tend to have severe acne, birthmarks or scars, which make them lose their confidence. She creates a new look for her them, complete with a coiffure and accessories.

The artist got so inspired by the women she worked with that she decided to leave her day job and go on a makeover tour, where she could inspire and encourage women all over Russia to gain their confidence back.

While on her tour, Avetisyan works with women fighting cancer, burn survivors and women with severe skin conditions, who all need a confidence boost. On her Instagram, Goar shares videos of before and after the makeover, and the results are magnificent.

Моя первая модель на мастер классе в Краснодаре 😱😍😍😍 как вам?))🙏🏻❤️ #goaravetisyanmakeuptour #gatransformation2017 ________ My first model on the master class in Krasnodar😱😍😍😍 what do you think?))🙏🏻❤ #goaravetisyanmakeuptour #gatransformation2017 A post shared by Goar Avetisyan (@goar_avetisyan) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

While makeup doesn’t treat skin conditions or resolve issues women have, it reminds them they are beautiful and gives them the confidence they’d lost, and this is why we love Goar’s work.

Avetisyan doesn’t charge for these special makeovers. She believes that the transformations give her models the positive energy they need in their lives and says she lives for the emotional moment of the big reveal.

One of Goar’s most popular transformation is of Nadia, a consumer rights worker who is currently battling cancer and going through chemotherapy. The video has been seen over 1.7 million times. Watch it below.

By Kristina Ivanova