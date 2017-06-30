Glow Gang: Iconic London Liquid Highlighters Reviewed

Three highlighters, three skin tones, lets go.

If you’re a fan of highlighters (who isn’t?) It’s our guess that you already know just how amazing liquid highlighters are.

But if getting glowy skin doesn’t sit at the top of your face painting priorities, you may be unfamiliar with their skin shimmering magic.

Sure, powder and cream highlighters are great and all, but a liquid one will take your strobe up about 10 notches, trust us.

When in liquid form, highlighters are way more pigmented and the shimmer pay off is out of this world. Cover FX’s Liquid Highlighter Drops went viral and basically sent the internet into a frenzy (they were coined liquid gold by beauty bloggers).

We tried it, we loved it, we raved about it. But a few weeks ago a new set of gleaming bottles appeared on our desks, which go by the name of Iconic London Limited Edition Illuminators.

Available in three shades, Shine for light, Original for medium and Glow for darker skins, everyone from model Jourdan Dunn to MUA Patrick Ta has raved about it, so naturally we had to give it a go.

We put all three to the test on each of our different skin tones and we may have just found our new favourite glow getter.

Watch the video to see what went down…