Watch: Ice Queen Make-Up Tutorial

We teamed up with the very talented MUA Anna Lingis for a Halloween makeup special... Time to watch our ice queen makeup tutorial!

If you haven’t considered an Ice Queen makeover for Halloween this year, you might be about to change your mind once you see this epic Ice Queen makeup tutorial.

Halloween is fast approaching, and we’ve been absolutely loving all of the weird and wonderful how-tos that have been cropping up on Instagram.

Thanks to the talents of Anna Lingis, the beauty addicts amongst you are in for an absolute treat (minus the trick, which is always how we’d rather be spending October 31st).

Cast your minds back to last year, and you may remember Perrie Edwards’ in-credible Ice Queen make-up.

See: 5 Zombie Makeup Tutorials That Are Easy To Copy…

More recently, Megan McKenna stunned TOWIE viewers with her Lion make-up for the ITVBe finale. Well, these looks sprung from the mind and talents of Anna, so we couldn’t wait to get her into the studio to conjur up a Halloween look just for us.

So whether you’re looking to nail the Ice Queen costume this Halloween, or you’re just here for some spooky inspiration, we’ve got you covered.

A full list of products for the ice queen makeup tutorial can be found below:

Crown by House Of Halos

Wig by Annabelle’s Wigs

Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter foundation, Eyeshadow primer potion, Heavy Metal Glitter liner for brows (shades ‘glamrock’ & ‘amp’)

Illamasqua translucent setting powder

NYX Cosmetics concealer wand, glitter primer and face & body glitter (lips)

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Barry M white waterproof eye pencil and feature length mascara

Morphe Brushes eyeshadow palette in 35B to contour and shade

Wonderland Makeup studio finish primer and pigments in shade ‘secrets’ & ‘olive’ (for the eyes and lips)

Iconic London highlight palette

MAC Cosmetics pigment in white to highlight

Global Colours body paint in shades pearl deep blue, pearl baby blue & pearl white and silver glitter gel

The Face Painting Shop chunky glitters and signature range brushes

Eylure dramatic lashes in 202

Eunique Beauty pressed glitter in ‘Bora Bora’ on the eye lids

Elegant Touch nails

MesmerEyez contact lenses Blind style

Model: Emilie Lynch Williams

www.annalingis.com