How To: The Hun (Aka. Your Third Day Hair Fix)

Third day hair? No problem, this super speedy style will transform your dirty locks in no time.

The half-up bun aka the ‘Hun’ has fast become our favourite summer style, having caught on amongst a-listers it has been spotted on everyone, from Rita Ora to Khloe Kardashian and Ariana Grande.

So, what is so great about it? For starters it’s effortlessly cool, and lets you channel the shabby chic trend without really trying. It disguises a bad hair day wonderfully, but still lets you wear your hair down – perfect for up-do-phobes who can’t bear the thought of a topknot. Most crucial of all, it’s the answer to staying cool in the sun without resorting to a slicked back pony: practical and pretty!

The look works best when your hair is slightly dirty and has some texture to it, so don’t be afraid to let your inner boho babe out.

Here’s a look at the celebs who have been wearing the ‘hun’…

There’s a ‘hun’ for everyone, here are the different ways to wear yours…

– Wear your ‘hun’ tight and sleek like Rita Ora for a mini brow lift.

– Use a curling tong to add waves to the ends of your hair and keep your topknot loose for a laid-back daytime look.

– Add texture to shorter styles by spritzing a salt spray through your hair and letting it air dry, before roughly tying your bun.