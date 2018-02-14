Huda Beauty Gives Primark’s Makeup Range Her Seal Of Approval

Power influencer and entrepreneur Huda Kattan, who runs her own beauty empire, has published a blog post about Primark's new line (which starts at just 90p)...

If somebody told you that you could get your hands on some beaut new makeup products for as little as 90p, we’d forgive you for being a little skeptical.

But that’s exactly what we’re saying, thanks to Primark’s new makeup collection. What’s more, it comes with the stamp of approval from one of the world’s most famous beauty bloggers.

Huda Beauty pretty much broke the internet this week when a post was published to her blog praising the high street hotspot’s new makeup line as the ‘best thing we discovered this year.’

Raving about one of the new 28 shade eyeshadow palettes – a glitter infused offering that goes by the name Gold Rush – the review insists: ‘The glitters are pretty intense and actually have amazing staying power; they didn’t fall on our cheeks AT ALL.’

Yup. Even some of the higher end powders struggle to avoid that dreaded fallout. And with this high street addition coming in at just £4, we’re pretty impressed.

The glowing review also mentioned Primark’s Matte Metallic Liquid Lipstick, priced at £3.50, and their Insta Girl Diamond Lip topper – likened to our trusty ’90s lip gloss, this stuff promises to add a ‘pretty shimmer’ without being too OTT.

Huda Kattan has over 24 million followers on Instagram alone, so with her approval we don’t expect this collection to stay in stores for long.