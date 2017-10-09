We Predict That This Foundation Is Going To Be An Instant Sell Out

Huda Beauty has shared a dramatic before and after of her #FauxFilter foundation. And you're going to want it...

Ever since we heard that Huda Beauty’s Faux Filter Foundation was on its way, we’ve been keeping a close eye on social media for updates.

There’s been a huge buzz building on Instagram – hardly surprising, when MUA and beauty blogging superstar Huda Kattan boasts a whopping following of over 21.8 million.

Everyone knows to head to her range for liquid lipsticks and enviable eyeshadow palettes, but this is the first time that the makeup mogul has branched into cover-ups. And, by the look of things, she’s set to hit another one out of the park.

#hudabeautyfauxfilter foundations launching this Friday! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 What are your concerns when choosing a foundation? Now up on the blog, Figuring out your undertone & finding your perfect foundation match (link in bio)! A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

Set to launch this week – on October 13th, to be precise – the #FauxFilter foundation will be available in 30 shades.

According to the lady herself, the formula will work for all different skin types.

The liquid base is said to dry into a powder, and looks as though it will work wonders when covering acne and skin pigmentation.

Get flawless legs in minutes with our #hudabeautyfauxfilter foundation!! It's water resistant so it's perfect for every situation 💜💜 A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Showcasing its power in an Instagram video, Huda explains: ‘Can’t wait for you guys to feel this formula!!

‘Great for ALL skin types! Oily & Dry! Dried to a powder, so the last clip it looks powdery, but she is wearing only our #hudabeautyfauxfilter Foundation!

‘For dry skin, no need to set with a powder(except under eye & laugh lines), oily skin can apply powder & combo skin apply powder as needed!

‘Covers acne, pigmentation & smooths skin texture! [sic]’.

With over 47K likes on the post to date, her followers seem pretty impressed – and very excited to try it out for themselves.

Comments include: ‘That’s some bomb foundation’, ‘I really need this in my life’ and ‘I have a birthmark that is 3 degrees darker then my skin. I am soooo exited to try it [sic]’.

We have to admit, we’re dying to get our hands on it too.