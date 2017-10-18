There’s Another Way You Can Use Huda Beauty’s New FauxFilter Foundation

Ooooh

Huda Kattan is one of our favourite influencers and also the highest-paid. Her Huda Beauty products have become a staple in our makeup drawers. Now that the highly anticipated Faux Filter Foundation has finally landed in store, it is an instant sell-out. And no wonder, considering we’ve been obsessed with her products since day one!

But guess what! The #FauxFilter Foundation can be used for much more than your daily makeup routine. If you scroll down Huda’s Instagram feed, you’ll find new ways to use your Faux Filter foundation.

One example is on your legs. Say you’ve cut yourself while shaving, or you have a bruise from that yoga class the other day, but it’s a Saturday night and you’re going out… Don’t panic, just reach for your Huda Beauty foundation and your Huda Beauty 3D Highlighter palette and mix some of the Melted Strobe with a few pumps of foundation. Using your hands, blend it all over your legs and you’ll see all imperfections disappear. Et voila, you have your party legs ready to dance! Add some shimmer on the high points if you’re feeling like you need extra glam!

Launching tomorrow 😱😱😱 #hudabeautyfauxfilter Foundation!!! Who's ready??!! A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Oct 12, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Another very useful application of Huda Beauty’s new product is tattoo coverage. Yes, now a lot more bosses are liberal and won’t banish you for having some ink on your skin, but it’s still not always a good idea to show it off. The Faux Filter Foundation is coming to the rescue! Blend some in on whatever you need to cover, and your tattoos will temporarily disappear under a powdery skin-like finish.

Our New #hudabeautyfauxfilter Foundation is Vegan & Cruelty Free and will cover your tattoos 😊 sets to a luminous powdery skin finish, & perfect for all skin types! Can't wait for you guys to feel this 😱😱😱 A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

The foundation is also water resistant, which makes it a must-have for any beauty addict!

Head over to Cult Beauty to get your hands on the #FauxFilter foundation!