Huda’s New Eyeshadow Palette Is Everything We Wanted It To Be And More

Oh. Em. Gee.

Everything Huda Kattan touches turns to gold. From testing weird and wonderful lotions and potions to creating one of the most coveted highlighter palettes, the social media sensation dominates the beauty world in every way possible.

Because of this we like to keep a close eye on all that she does – god forbid we were to miss a beauty drop.

Well, we’ve got some big news – Huda’s latest palette, Desert Dusk! has got a release date and it’s sooner than you’re thinking.

If you haven’t heard about it, we’ll tell you everything you need to know. The eyeshadow palette takes its inspiration from an Arabian princess and is made up of a mix of eight matte, three duo-chrome, six pearl and one pure glitter shade.

As with all of her must-have palettes, the pressed shadows are super blendable and pigmented like no other.

While it may look like a palette purely to be used to make the most extra of night time eye looks, the reds, corals and beige matte colours are the daytime colours we’ve been searching for our entire lives.

Yup, just when we thought she couldn’t get any better – she’s gone and done it again. the Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette, £56 will be available on September 18th.

As with everything she does, we’re pretty sure these will be flying off the shelves faster than the speed of light so if you’re after one, you’re gonna have to be speedy, babe.

We’re wishing you all the best of luck.