How To Cover Your Roots In Seconds

Because we’re all guilty of missing that 8 week touch-up appointment…

Whether it’s because we don’t have the time, or the cash, no matter how hard we try – we hardly ever manage to keep on top of our roots. But if you, like us, are a self-confessed lazy girl when it comes to hair colour maintenance, worry not! Because we have found the answer… and the best part is, you can keep it in your bag at all times.

Enter = EVERPRObeauty’s Back2Blonde Root Touch-Up Powder. Available in Light, Medium and Dark Blonde, this magic little pot literally makes roots disappear in seconds!

How does it work?

The mineral-infused powder contains a clever binding formula that attaches to each hair strand like a magnet meaning you get all day coverage, with no transfer. Plus, the three shades blend perfectly with a wide spectrum of blondes, meaning you get a flawless finish, whatever your shade.

How to cover your roots

All you need to do is section your hair at the part where you want to cover, and use the sponge applicator to apply the powder. The colour is instant, so you can see exactly where and how much to apply.

Better yet, you can brush through your hair, without disrupting the colour and there’s no chalky look or feeling. Hallelujah!

Then, when you’re ready for it to go (seriously, we’re not ready… ever) all you do is wash it out with shampoo. Literally, it couldn’t be easier.

Don’t believe us? Watch our Deputy Beauty Editor Chloe show us how to cover your roots for herself. Yup guys, prepare to be amazed…

EVERPRObeauty’s Back2Blonde Root Touch-Up Powder, £12.99 is available at both Superdrug and Superdrug.com