How to backcomb volume into your hair (and the hairbrush you NEED to do it!)

It looks like backcombing’s officially, well, back!

We’ve all made beauty mistakes growing up and backcombing our hair to oblivion is up there at the top (along with over-plucking our eyebrows and rocking a seriously wrong foundation shade!) *cringe*

Thanks to our hairstylist pals, we’ve finally put that all behind us and got to grips with statement volume.

The classic backcomb crown lift is where we’re at– think Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Not convinced? Trust us, we know how to help you rock a retro beehive of your own in no time.

So where do you begin?

One thing is an absolute must – investing in the right brush. Cue the Tangle Teezer Backcombing hairbrush, £10, that’s our new secret weapon for adding volume, height and texture! Available now at tangleteezer.com, Boots and professional hair salons – don’t delay, it’s bound to fly off the shelves in no time.

What makes this backcombing hairbrush better than the rest? Its unique two-tiered teeth help compact hair towards the roots with zero damage, adding natural-looking texture and va-va-volume you’ll love.

Armed with this clever tool, backcombing is quicker and easier than ever, whether you use it every day to tease a little volume into the crown of your hair or for an occasion when only big hair will do. Just don’t forget to use Tangle Teezer’s The Original detangling hairbrush to brush the backcombing out before you go to sleep.

Feeling inspired to rock a half-up beehive? Follow these mega easy steps…