The 8 Places You *Should* Be Wearing Highlighter

Nothing says healthy-looking skin like a gorgeous glow, but instead of overloading your complexion with shimmer, it’s time to get smart when applying highlighter. There are certain areas of the face that you want to draw attention too (and areas that you don’t), adding a spotlight to these points will flatter your bone structure and instantly brighten up your skin.

So here are those all-important points…

1. Centre Of The Forehead: Sparingly dust a little highlighter along the centre of your forehead to light up your whole complexion.

2. Inner Eyes: Wake up tired peepers with a pop of shimmer in the inner corner of each eye.

3. On The Nose: Slim your nose in seconds with a sweep of highlighter down the centre.

4. Brow Bone: Get angel-worthy arches by enhancing the skin just under your brows.

5. Cupid’s Bow: Make your pout look extra plush by dusting a little highlighter over the centre of your upper lip line.



6. Mix Into Your Base: Add a drop of liquid highlighter in with your foundation to light up your whole complexion.

7. Tip Of Chin: Blending a speck of highlighter over the tip of your chin will help balance your features.

8. Tops Of Cheekbones: It’s a no-brainer, but adding a sheen along your cheekbones will help boost your bone structure, instantly.

1. Dark Skin

Bronze meets rose gold shimmer in By Terry’s Cellularose Blush Glace in Ice Dream, £38, use it to illuminate your complexion with zero chalkiness.

2. Olive Skin

Delilah Pure Light, £36, contains the ultimate blend of warm golds to flatter your skin and give a candlelit glow.

3. Medium To Light Skin

Icy gold tones are your BFF and Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Poured in Moonstone, £30, is the perfect pick.

4. Highlighter For Fair Skin

Go for a frosted pink hue like Barry M’s Light Me Up Liquid Highlighter, £4.99.





