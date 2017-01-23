The Holographic Oval Make Up Brushes Of Our Dreams Have Landed

We need them. Like, right now.

We didn’t realise it until we saw them but we’ve been subconsciously searching for holographic brushes all of our lives. And now we can finally own them!

The Moda Prismatic Face Perfecting Kit is a thing of beauty to look at. That’s before we’ve even used them to apply foundation!

Holographic handles and pretty dipped brush tips

The four brushes are oval-shaped and super dense, making each brush brilliant at applying and blending cream and liquid make-up. The unique oval shapes are great at getting in all the nooks and crannies of the face.

As if that wasn’t enough to make us fall to the floor swooning, the actual brushes themselves are made of metallic holographic swirls. They look like something a unicorn might use to maintain his swishy mane.

Oval-shaped brushes are ideal for contouring

Oval brushes have become increasingly popular thanks to their excellent contouring skills. The smooth edges are perfect for cut-creases and creating Kardashian-alike cheekbones.

Love this shot of our MODA Prismatic Face Perfecting Kit from @allure. Check out the link in their profile for Allure’s article about these beauties! #royallangnickel A photo posted by Royal & Langnickel Brush (@royallangnickel) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

This style of brush is generally much prettier than the usual suspects we see in the kit aisle. That said, these oval brushes in particular might be the prettiest ones we have ever seen.

They’re currently only available in the US (boo) but we’re hoping they’ll find their way over the pond and into our make up bag…