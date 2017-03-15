Get on our face.

It’s official: Too Faced are launching a holographic highlighter and we couldn’t be more excited.

In fact, there’s three holographic highlighters in the collection and each one is more glorious than the other. Housed in b-e-a-u-tiful metallic hearts, each powder has a silky smooth finish, and gives the most incredible pearlescent glow. Yup, they’re a beauty swatchers DREAM.

Our Love Light Prismatic Highlighters will keep you totally lit. #toofaced A post shared by Too Faced Cosmetics (@toofaced) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

There’s three shades in the Too Faced Love Light collection: Ray Of Light, Blinded By The Light and You Light Up My Life.

Ray Of Light has a rose gold shimmer and is perfect for warming up your skin tone. Blinded By The Light is a cool silver shimmer that suits literally everyone and You Light Up My Life is a pure gold highlight.

Not gonna lie – we kind of want them all.

Pearl radiance and silky smooth texture. Available March 9th on toofaced.com! #toofaced A post shared by Too Faced Cosmetics (@toofaced) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

You’re going to have to wait until May for these bad boys to launch however. Available from Debenhams, Selfridges and Too Faced themselves – the Too Faced holographic highlighter will be £25 each. Keep those eyes peeled.