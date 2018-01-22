Holly Willoughby’s Foundation Is Only £5.70 And You’re Going To Want It
It once had a waiting list of 25,000...
There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby looks incredible every single day of the week.
The 36-year-old has carved out quite the dedicated army of followers, thanks to her winning workwear wardrobe – giving us daily inspo on Instagram – and her achievable yet flawless makeup looks.
We’ve long wondered what keeps her skin glowing and now, thanks to her long-time MUA, we know.
Patsy O’Neill has been sharing breakdowns of the beauty products used for Holly’s recent appearances on Dancing On Ice. And we spotted a very familiar one…
What Foundation Does Holly Willoughby Use?
The This Morning star has made no secret of the fact that she prefers a lightweight, more natural glow.
So it’s not too much of a surprise that her makeup artist has reached for the Serum Foundation by Instagram-famous brand The Ordinary.
You may remember that this highly sought-after brand once had a waiting list reaching 25,000. Thanks to this, the Ordinary foundation didn’t take long to hit cult status.
It’s light coverage gives a natural glow – perfect for Holly.
The best part? It’s only £5.70.
The TV presenter has previously shouted about her love of BB Creams, thanks to their lack of cakiness.
‘I’m not very good at wearing things on my skin, even foundation, I just don’t like the feel of it.
‘So my BB cream is my best bet, it literally just feels like I’m wearing a moisturiser,’ she once told Marie Claire.
If it’s good enough for Holly…