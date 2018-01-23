You Can Buy Holly Willoughby’s EXACT Lipstick From Dancing On Ice’s Disco Week

The brand has released it early because it's already in such high demand

Forget Kate Middleton, because this weekend it was all about the Holly Willoughby effect when it came to breaking the internet.

After wearing a new shade of Ciaté London’s Glitter Flip lipstick for disco week on Dancing On Ice, Ms Willoughby caused a huge surge in Glitter Flip shoppers – traffic to the product page went up by a crazy 3,000%. Three of these liquid glitter beauties sell every minute, so they were already insanely popular.

Holly’s make-up artist Patsy O’Neill shared a breakdown of the presenter’s Saturday night look on Instagram, and while the new shade wasn’t due out until the 30th January, Ciaté released it early for those fans eager to copy the look.

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise to us, really, as Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits are often obsessed over by internet users far and wide; from this Insta pic of her wearing a pink fluffy coat to her foundation that costs just £5.70, we’re very much here for her as a modern day style icon.

Naturally, Undressed has sold out for the time being (see? Holly Willoughby effect), but you can sign up to be notified when stocks, err, restock on Ciaté’s website.

If you didn’t already think glitter lips were going to be huge for 2018, there’s no denying it now…

By Lucy Abbersteen