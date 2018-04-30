Holly Willoughby Just Shared A Photo Of Herself With Brown Hair

We love it?!

We may know Holly Willoughby as a blonde, but she actually used to rock a much darker hue.

On today’s episode of This Morning, viewers got a glimpse of the 36-year-old with vampy brunette locks, when she and co-host Phillip Schofield showed their first professional photos to celebrate #OldHeadshotDay.

You may have noticed quite a few celebrities posting their pictures over the weekend, including Reese Witherspoon and Kristen Bell, prompting the TM team to get involved.

As Holly explained: ‘Over the weekend you might have seen the hashtag #OldHeadshots trending, with many Hollywood stars sharing snaps of themselves before they were famous.

‘So this prompted us to dig through our old snaps and find some early shots of the whole This Morning team.’

They first showed an old-school photo of Phillip, 56, to which Holly exclaimed: ‘Aww, little face.’ When they showed hers, she joked: ‘Slightly closer to my natural hair colour there, I was a brunette once upon a time.’

We also saw vintage pictures of This Morning‘s Alison Hammond, Dr. Chris, Alice Beer and John Torode.

TBH, we think Holly looks great as a brunette. She really can pull off everything, can’t she?