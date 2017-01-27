Highlighter Makeup Pens Are Coming To Answer Your Strobing Prayers

The easiest way to achieve Hadid-like glow.

You’re nobody on Insta unless you can highlight the heck out of your face. If you’re not a badass with your glow, don’t worry. Strobing and highlighting is about to become way easier thanks to the geniuses at Lancome and Milk who have created pens!

See: This Website Matches Your Fave Foundation Shade To *So* Many Others

We love anything beauty in pen form mainly because it makes application fairly fool proof so the news that we will be able to strobe with a pen in 2017 makes us very, very happy.

Strobing pens are the easiest way to get your glow on

Unlike the YSL’s subtle multi shade Touche Eclat, Lancome and Milk’s pens promise a high intensity luminosity, perfecting for sculpting.

Lancome will be launching their sponge-tipped versions in spring. The Click and Glow pens will be available in four shades, all super pretty rose, gold and bronze shades perfect for a variety of skint tones. The collection is going to hit stores in the US during May so we’re hoping we will get them very soon after.

These shades flatter so many skin tones

It’s not available here in the UK but that doesn’t mean we can’t admire Milk Makeup’s Liquid Strobe. The clear plastic pens look remarkably similar to Stila Lip Glaze, but have a rollerball instead of a brush applicator. There are three shades to choose from – pearly pink (Aura), gold (Beam), violet (Ultraviolet).

Read: MAC Are Launching Lip Kits! Move Over Kylie Jenner…

We haven’t been this excited about highlighter pens since we were at school!