From concealing blemishes, scars and even tattoos: these complexion cover-ups pack a helluva pigmentation punch to hide all kinds of imperfections.

As much as we love a dewy foundation that lets our real skins texture shine through, sometimes – sheer formulas just won’t cut it. Because whether you’ve got problem skin, uneven skin tone or a regrettable tattoo, there are some occasions where we could all do with a heavier helping hand. But, how much coverage can you actually get from a skin base? We put five of the top high-coverage formulations to the test…

1. Vichy Dermablend Fluid Corrective Foundation, £20

Designed to cover acne, redness, dark circles and vitiligo, Vichy Dermablend has amassed a huge cult following. The formulas are also perfect for sensitive skin and contain SPF, so are great for those taking acne medication.

Tested by: Gilly Ferguson, Editor

‘I’ve long been a fan of Vichy – nothing conceals breakouts quite like it. But could it handle by BCG scar? In a word(s): yes (100x yes!).’

Rating: 10/10

2. Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation, £27

This long-wear liquid foundation has a super pigmented formula giving a heavy coverage, but without looking cakey.

Tested by: Victoria Adegboyega, Senior Picture Researcher

‘I can’t bang on enough about how amazing this foundation is. It doesn’t feel heavy on my skin, which is a plus, but even better it covers up every blemish and evens out my skintone perfectly. There are very few foundations that do this for women of colour, so this one is sitting on top of my faves list.’

Rating: 8/10

3. Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation, £49.50

Created originally for doctors to give patients post surgery, the formulation of this foundation contains skin-healing ingredients. It might not be strong enough to cover a tattoo, but this one’s perfect for scarring and acne.

Tested by: Chloe Burcham, Deputy Beauty Editor

‘After the gym I suffer from the reddest skin known to man. That post-run glow? Nope, I don’t get that. I’m beetroot for a good hour after a sesh and most foundations can’t cover it. Oxygenetix totally neutralised red patches without looking heavy. Love it.’

Rating: 9/10

4. Dermacol Waterproof Make-Up, from £14

Loved by the insta-beauties, this heavy-duty concealer is only sold through Amazon or eBay in the UK. The super thick formula is used in film and theatrical make-up and will cover anything that comes in its path: whether that’s a tiny pimple or full-on tattoo!

Tested by: Laura-Jane Turner, Digital Writer

‘We tried concealing a tattoo on my leg with this paste in the office and everyone was amazed. The shade wasn’t quite right, but there was no sign of my tattoo after. It did leave my leg with a slightly orange tinge, though, so I’m glad I didn’t put it on my face!’

Rating: 6/10

5. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer, £21

Co-founded by Jamie Kern Lima who suffers from rosacea and developed with plastic surgeons, IT cosmetics formulas are designed to cover up without looking cakey.

Tested by: Gabrielle Dyer, Beauty Writer

‘After a night of no sleep, I applied this concealer under my eyes and, once buffed in, my pesky dark circles were barely visible. It’s a heavy-duty formula, so you only need the tiniest bit. The best thing about it is its staying power – a check-up in the mirror a few hours later and I still look fresh-faced.’

Rating: 10/10

6. Rodial Airbrush Make-Up Heavy Duty Foundation Paste, £35

This full-coverage paste can be used as a concealer, contour or face and body foundation to cover blemishes.

Tested by: Megan Penfold, Junior Designer

‘I banged my leg and was left with this mammoth bruise. This Rodial concealer covered it perfectly. However, it was quite brightening, so in pictures you could still see the blue undertones.’

Rating: 7/10