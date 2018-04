Today we’ve got another Friday Night Hair video for you to enjoy and as it’s the night after our big LOOK Birthday Party, we thought we’d bring you a super-easy, no-hassle hairdo. Today’s look is the grungy wave – all you need is a wand and a salt spray and you’ll be set to go. With Whitney Port, Reese Witherspoon and Heidi Klum all sporting the look, it’s going to be a staple in our hair wardrobe. Enjoy and have a great weekend. SF

Video