Hairstyle How-To: Ribbon Ponytail

When you’re stuck for hair inspo, sometimes there’s nothing we like better than a sleek, simple ponytail. It’s classic, classy and timeless. But there’s no need for your pony to be boring! On this week’s Friday Night Hair, LOOK’s Acting Beauty Editor Sam Freedman, shows us how to transform your classic ‘do with just one simple addition of ribbon. Who’d have thought that, in under five minutes and with a helping hand from some haberdashery, you could go from office appropriate to red carpet-ready? Try it out for yourself!

P.S. Do you love Sam’s punchy coral nail polish as much as we do? She’s wearing LOOK Beauty’s Nail Pop in Hot Tropic, Was £5, Now £2.50.



