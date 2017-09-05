Looking For Hairspo? Big Up Your Locks With Some Extreme Volume

Promotional feature with TONI&GUY Products



Special events in the diary? Remember big occasions = big hair

Between weddings, birthday parties and weekend BBQs, we’re always up for experimenting with what’s on trend.

Our best bit of advice for tackling a packed social calendar? #HairFirstFashion. The rules? Your signature look starts from the hair down.

Revamp that tried and tested occasion outfit with a completely showstopping hairstyle, or mix up your locks for a dressed-down vibe. It’s a totally different way of getting ready, and something the hair masters at TONI&GUY introduced us to.

For special occasions, hit up the volume. It’s the only way to mix up those locks and carry off the loud prints and vibrant colours that’ll 100% raise your Insta game.

We’ve styled up three #HairFirstFashion outfits based on this season’s big bouncy waves. FYI: this voluminous ’do is *made* for your phone’s slow-mo feature — just swish your hair for an effortlessly cool shot that’s guaranteed to rack up the likes. Plus, with products to suit every style, TONI&GUY really does have something for everyone.

Ready to #BeatHairBoredom?

Here’s how to recreate the look at home. If big curls aren’t your thing, check out some of the other amazing TONI&GUY #HairFirstFashion styles to shake up your style…

Off to a wedding…

It has to be vampish curls… trade in your LBD for head-turning geometrics and statement heels, then add a high-pigment lipstick.

Big GNO?

Nothing va-va vooms your look like a voluminous hairstyle when the clock strikes cocktail hour. Go for a gingham top, ruffles and a pair of tassel drop earrings to nail the cute yet commanding vibe.

Outdoor party…

When you’re hitting a BBQ or rooftop bar, wow with tousled big hair and a summery maxi for a chic yet understatedly cool combo that works every time. Trust us.