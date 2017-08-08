Life. Changing.

Hair scrubs have seen a major surge in popularity recently and I, for one, am completely on board.

So the idea is that we should all be approaching our haircare like we do skincare. I.e having a cleanse, exfoliate and moisturise system. And it makes sense really. We spend so much time on our skin regime… but despite all the styling, colouring and dry shampoo over-usage our hair goes through – we don’t really give our hair as much attention.

That’s where hair scrubs come in…

Hair scrubs (and scalp scrubs) are a great way to introduce a little more hair lovin’ into our routine. My hair has always been fine, and can fall quite flat if it’s not freshly washed. I’ve been using the Redken Diamond Dry Gloss Scrub, £17 recently and am completely sold.

It’s packed with finely milled argan shells (no microbeads – winner) and works to slough away dirt, oil and product build up. If you’ve ever over-used dry shampoo (guilty) or other texture sprays and root boosters – you’ll know that gross chalky feeling that can be left behind. Sometimes a simple shampoo isn’t really enough to cleanse the hair thoroughly – and that’s where hair scrubs come in. I use it pre-shampoo, rinse, and then shampoo and condition as normal.

With the addition of a hair scrub – my locks are left way lighter, and feeling fresher. My blowdry lasts longer, my hair looks thicker, doesn’t go limp and I don’t have to wash it as much.

Basically, it’s a big yes, yes, yes from me.

The Best Hair Scrubs To Give Your Hair A Lift

Redken Diamond Dry Gloss Scrub, £17

Aveda Purifying Scalp Cleanser, £23.50

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub, £39

The Body Shop Fuji Green Tea Cleansing Hair Scrub, £15