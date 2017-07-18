Hair-First Festival Styles We’re Taking To The Main Stage

Promotional feature with TONI&GUY Products

Calling all festival style tribes! The summer has well and truly arrived, and we’re looking for the hottest #HairFirstFashion styles to complement our ‘I’m with the band’ garms. Like all the best ideas,#HairFirstFashion is so simple – do your hair first, and then style your look to match your locks.

From beachy waves to a gorgeous rope braid, nailing your signature summer hairstyle is an important part of your festi-fashion getup, which is why TONI&GUY’s new #HairFirstFashion is an absolute game changer. Basically, your hair is there to make a statement before you’ve even chosen your outfit. Plus, the full range of TONI&GUY Products are on hand to make sure your hair is on point, and ready to rock the main stage.

London-heritage approved, this range of innovative styling products allows you to take fabulous summer hair from studio to stadium, with hair trends that’ll 100% raise your Insta-game.

Ready to rock? Then take a look at these two gorgeous festival-ready looks – and #BeatHairBoredom with hair first fashion looks from TONI&GUY…

LOOK #1: The loose wave

Perfect for: The field festival

Oh hey there, boho babe…

STEP 1 After washing, apply TONI&GUY Sea Salt Texturising Spray to towel-dried hair. Blitz with a hairdryer.

STEP 2 Using a heated tong, wrap pieces of the hair around the wand at random, moving up and down the section to prevent the curl setting too much. Leave to cool.

STEP 3 Run fingers through waves to loosen, and apply TONI&GUY Tousled Texture Creation Hairspray to give extra hold.

TOP TIP: Create ahead of time, then spritz with TONI&GUY Express Reboost Dry Shampoo to keep the look festival fresh.

LOOK #2: The pulled-out braid

Perfect for: The beach festival.

Tidy away long locks for a cool Balearic vibe…

STEP 1 Apply TONI&GUY Heat Protection Mist to washed, towel dried hair. Blow-dry until hair is lightly damp.

STEP 2 Spritz hair with TONI&GUY Sea Salt Texturising Spray, and continue to blow-dry, separating the strands with your fingers.

STEP 3 Use your fingers to brush hair back away from the face. Then braid the hair starting from the crown – the rougher the better. Secure the end with a hair tie, then pull the braid apart to give a looser finish.

TOP TIP: Wear with statement earrings or oversized shades to add instant style drama.

