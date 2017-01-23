This new technique could make your hair grow faster...

Tired of waiting for your hair to grow? Sick of it looking tired and rubbish thanks to a million split ends? Hair dusting might be the revolutionary technique you’ve been dreaming of.

Touted by experts as the new must-try hair cutting style, hair dusting doesn’t actually involve dust of any kind. It’s got nothing to do with sprinkling anything on your hair whatsoever.

Hair dusting could transform the state of your hair

The technique is similar to Velaterapia, where hairdressers use a single flame to cleverly get rid of split ends. Hair dusting is fire-free and so way safer but still time consuming.

Split ends can stop hair from growing as well as make it look less than healthy. Hair dusting will help hair struggling to gain inches grow that bit faster.

So, what is it? Unlike a regular haircut, dusting focuses solely on the removal of dead and split ends. LA super stylist Sal Salcedo told Refinery29…

“Hair dusting is a technique in which you don’t get rid of any hair length, but only the damaged hair tips. This can be done by snipping the very bottom of each hair strand. The point is to get rid of hair that no longer serves you. Hair gets damaged because of weather, colouring, bad haircuts, hot tools, and most of time, just the age of the hair.”

Say hello to shinier, healthier hair!

As you’d imagine, snipping all of the dead tips and split ends takes a very long time. Once all of your naughty ends have been dealt with, you will be left with hair totally devoid of frizzy tips.

Pretty worth it, we reckon.