Golden Globes 2017: Best Hair And Beauty
From Emma Stone to Blake Lively, here are the best beauty looks from the Golden Globes 2017
The Golden Globes 2017 hit Hollywood last night in a blur of gorgeous designer dresses, baby bumps and of course – envy-inducing beauty looks. Check out our favourite hair and make-up moments from the red carpet, including Emma Stone and Blake Lively.
Emma Stone was a big winner on the night – and so was her hair and make up. GORGE.
Charissa Thompson is giving us major wavy updo goals
Hailee Steinfeld went all matchy-matchy with a lilac gown and purple hued smoky eye
Brie Larson looking true old Hollywood glam with perfect waves and a killer red lip
You’d never guess that Emily Ratajkowski’s lob is FAKE would you?!
Chrissy Teigen looking bodacious with a slicked back pony and burgundy lip
Felicity Jones looking like a true English rose and giving us maaaajor fringe envy
Janelle Monae just made hair jewels a thing. And we want some.
Karrueche Tran
Kerry Washington looking gooorgeous with a deep plum lip
Can we all just take a moment to appreciate Lily Collins’ brow game? Thanks.
Sophia Vergara showing us how to do a eye and lip combo like a boss
We’re in LOVE with Olivia Culpo’s hella smoky-eye and braided bun updo
Sarah Jessica Parker gave a nod to Carrie Fisher with her gorgeous Princess Leia-esque hairstyle