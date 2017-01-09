Golden Globes 2017: The Best Hair Jewellery And Accessories

Simple was out in favour of decadent...

We’ve already told you who won what, who wore what and who nailed the speech game at this year’s Golden Globes. So, how about some hair news?

The celebrities attending the 2017 Golden Globes aimed high in the hair stakes. As well as the usual Hollywood waves, chignons and gloss, this year’s ‘dos featured jewellery to add extra glamour.

We might not be able to hire an army of make-up artists and hair stylists for our next night out with mates but we can steal inspo here.

Adding glittering clips, brooches and even necklaces to an up ‘do gives even the most everyday bun extra oomph. And for very little extra effort. A-list style without breaking a sweat or our bank balance? We like.

Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP channelled Princess Leia in a stunning tribute to late actress and Hollywood legend Carrie Fisher. As we as a halo fishtail braid, Parker adorned her parting with a black gem-encrusted slide for added drama.

Janelle Monae

Songbird Janelle looked gorgeous at the Globes, nailing contemporary chic in black sequins. The singer piled her dark hair into a high triple bun then placed single pearls throughout to achieve one of the prettiest looks of the night.

Maisie Williams

Game Of Thrones star Maisie kept her look simple with a tousled top knot. A wide silver clasp secured her op ‘do, giving the Brit’s look a definite edge.

We spied this trend all over the SS17 catwalks. Models at Marchesa trapped slick-back hair in heirloom grips or piled on the extra glitz with multiple brooches.

Our new motto for spring ’17? If in doubt, pile it on. Single Kirby grips won’t cut it.