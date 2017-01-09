Rod Ortega tells us how...

For many reason, Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively were the epitome of red carpet goals at this year’s Golden Globes awards ceremony. Not least because they both looked so good!

Blake, clad in a stunning black satin Atelier Versace gown with gold sequin trim, twisted her long blonde lock up into a chic ‘do. From the front Blake’s look was all business, super slick and modern. When the mum-of-two turned around she revealed a gorgeous French twist that perfectly complemented her cool classic vibe.

Blake’s look was a “modern French twist”

Fancy doing the same? The man who actually created Blake’s beautiful look has given up the details so we can do the same. And maybe bag our very own Reynolds!

Over to super stylist Rod Ortega who used T3 tools to achieve this Globes twist…

Step 1

I started by washing the hair with L’Oreal Extraordinary Clay Shampoo and Conditioner, then finger dried at the roots with the T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i dryer followed by using a round brush to smooth the whole head (Expert Tip: When drying, lift up from the root to achieve maximum volume).

Step 2

Once her hair was completely dried, I took 2 inch sections and used the T3 Whirl Convertible to add movement. After wrapping each section around the Tapered Barrel, I pinned the curls to set – spritzing with L’Oreal Elnett Strong Hold Spray, allowing the curls to cool.

Step 3

Once cool, I unpinned all of the curls and brushed hair with a paddle brush.

Step 4

Next, I pulled hair up into a high pony leaving out the front pieces. Once the pony was secured, I combed back the front pieces and wrapped around the elastic.

One of the chicest looks of the Globes evening

Step 5

Using the a paddle brush, I backcombed the entire pony to achieve volume and texture, and then spritzed with a little more L’Oreal Elnett Hold Spray.

Step 6

To create the final look, I twisted the pony and pinned down the sides of the twist as I went. I then tucked the bottom of the pony under the twist and secured with more pins.

Step 7

To finish, I used my fingers to mold the twist as desired and used L’Oreal Nutri Gloss to achieve a sleek shine.

Et voila! We’re off to do the same. Warning: strong arms and multiple mirrors are a must for this…