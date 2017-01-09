Golden Globes 2017: Pink Eye Is A Surprise Hit Beauty Trend

And it's *so* flattering!

Glamour isn’t usually the first thing we associate with “pink eye” but that’s all set to change thanks to this year’s Golden Globes.

Hollywood’s finest hit the red carpet with all the glitz we’ve come to expect from the second biggest awards ceremony in la la land. And this time with a very different beauty vibe…

Pink-hued eyes were all the rage at the Globes. Rather than look like celebs were in the grips of a severe eye infection, the pink shades highlighted peepers and lifted complexions.

Lily Collins

Brit beauty Lily did a rule-breaking colour clash, slicking ruby lipstick then adding a wash of pale pink eye shadow. To help her brown eyes stand out, Lily applied lashings of black mascara. A matching pink blush pulled the whole look together.

Emma Stone

Globe winner and La La Land star Stone highlighted her green eyes with a mix of silver and pink eye shadow, adding glitter to the inner corners for extra glam. A rosy shade of lipstick and fresh cheeks finished her girly look perfectly. Pastel pinks are especially great on pale skin tones.

Olivia Culpo

Down at the other end of the scale, Olivia Culpo opted for a deep pink-purple shade to give her eyes a dramatic finish. The end result worked beautifully with the brunette babe’s gem-encrusted gown.

Karrueche Tran

Like the other pink-eyed stars, Karrueche Tran used her gown as inspo for her make-up. The model layered dusky petal shades for a winged pink eye look with major lashes. This darker colour looks incredible against Tran’s warm skin tone.

With these beautiful ladies in mind, we’re going to give pink eye a go this week!