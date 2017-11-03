Go for gold

Everyone knows we love a good Pinterest search stat – and with more than 750 million festive ideas saved each year on Pinterest, it’s our first port-of-call when looking for new trends. And now Pinterest have just released their UK Holiday Report (where they release all the data people are searching for and saving) and there’s one major beauty trend people are loving.

Forget rainbow highlighters and say buh-bye to glitter lips… Gold eyeliner searches are up 722% from last year. And that’s what we call trending…

The #1 Party Make-Up Trend: Gold Eyeliner

Gold leaf liner work in class at Cameron Jane Makeup Design

Whether you wear it alone for a touch of sparkle or go all out with a glitter eyeshadow, we’re loving the look for the party season.

The Best Gold Eyeliners You Can Buy Now…

Sleek Twist Up Eyeliner in Gold, £2.99

Barry M Bold Waterproof Eyeliner in Gold, £3.99

IsaDora Glitter Liner in Gold Sparkles, £12.95

NYX Professional Jumbo Eye Pencil in Pure Gold, £5.50

What do you think… Are you into the gold liner look?