Glossier Is Arriving On UK Shores: It’s Time To Get Excited

Beauty junkies rejoice! America’s most sought after brand is finally launching here

Yep, the rumours are true…the beauty industry’s most coveted brand will finally be available to purchase in the UK! For those who aren’t in the know, Glossier was founded by Emily Weiss, the brains behind the brilliant Into The Gloss.

The brand has gained a pretty big following thanks to its superior formulations, Instagrammable packaging and super cool social media feed. Since launching in 2014, Glossier is one of a select few (think The Ordinary and Sunday Riley) who has managed to amass such praise from industry insiders and beauty editors alike.

NEWS 📯Glossier is going where it's never gone before. First Canada, then the UK, then…

One of the main reasons its proved so popular is because it’s the equivalent of an Alicia Keys in a world full of Kardashians. It’s stripped back, and low maintenance, yet completely brilliant. Think seriously savvy hydrators, glow enhancing oils and the creamiest of highlighters. Celebs also can’t get enough of it. The likes of Taraji P. Henson, Allison Williams, and Chrissy Teigen all wore the complexion perfecting Cloud Paint cream blusher to the Oscars.

Previously, Glossier was available only to those residing in the USA and Puerto Rico, except for its Balm Dotcom skin salve which you can buy from Net-A-Porter. While the entire collection is not available in the UK just yet, the countdown is on, because this is one brand that we predict will sell out in seconds. Just yesterday they left us with an exciting update, the products will be landing in Canada first and then they’ll be making there way to our shores. So it might not be a set date but seeing as we’re counting down the days it’s good to know things are happening. Until then, here are the products to put on your wish list…

The Haloscope

Haloscope has two key parts 🔑 The outer halo is infused with real crystals for all-day enlightenment. The core is made with vitamin-rich oils for a dewy glaze ✨

Priming Moisture Rich

So nice she bought it twice 👍 @damselflavored A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:13pm PST

Cloud Paint

☁️🎨 📷 @lmfoley A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Lip Gloss

This is not the lip gloss you knew in junior high. It grew up and got a 401K. A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

By Perdita Nouril