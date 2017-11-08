NOT A DRILL: A Glossier Shop Is Coming To The UK

Fiiiinally!

Brace yourselves for what is quite possibly the best beauty news you’ll hear today: A Glossier shop is coming to the UK.

This is not a drill. Following the hotly-anticipated UK launch that nearly broke the internet, Glossier is bringing a pop-up store to London and we can’t stop squealing with excitement at the thought.

We’re open—come by ❣️ A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:03am PST

Seeing as the US has its own Glossier Showroom, it’s only fair we get to cut in on the fun, amiright?

You’ll be able to spritz their brand new perfume and test out every shade of Cloud Paint there is, all in a pink-clad world of Glossier fabulousness in the heart of Marylebone.

What more could you want?

Since the launch, the UK’s top 3 favourite products are, unsurprisingly, Boy Brow (Cara brows in a tube), Cloud Paint (i.e. the best fluid blush for that pinched-cheek look) and Milky Jelly Cleanser (a make-up remover and skin refresher in one).

‘We’re overwhelmed by the reception Glossier has received in the UK,’ says founder Emily Weiss. ‘British women are so engaged with Glossier; we’ve seen thousands of customers posting about their new Glossier products on Instagram in the past few weeks.

‘We’re excited to continue growing our community in London, and look forward to bringing the Glossier IRL experience to the UK.’

The Glossier shop will be open from 15th-22nd November at 32 Portland Place, W1, so be sure to pop down while the popping’s good.

See you there!

By Lucy Abbersteen