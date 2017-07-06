DO NOT try this at home.

I don’t think there are many people that haven’t heard about the ‘vajazzle’ trend. Even my grandma has expressed a bit of curiosity!!! But now, apparently, it’s all about the ‘passion dust intimacy capsules’… yep, we had no idea either.

Pretty Woman Inc. has recently introduced this novelty product, which they describe as tiny capsules filled with flavoured glitter. According to their website, the idea is that a woman inserts one of the capsules into her vagina before or during sexual activity. As the woman becomes more physically stimulated, the capsules naturally dissolve and the glitter excretes from the vagina, adding sparkle and flavour to the natural vaginal fluids for the ‘pleasure’ of her partner…

All we have to say to that is EUGH!!! Not only is the idea of an unfamiliar, glittery liquid pouring out of our nether regions utterly repulsive (however much glitter is on trend) but it’s also pretty dangerous.

Pretty Woman Inc. defend the product against these allegations of danger on their website, arguing that, ‘There are more harmful glitters, chemicals and additives in the lip gloss you wear or the highlighter on your face or eyeshadow than what is in this product. Scientifically, you have already inhaled or ingested more hazardous ‘glitter’ and chemicals than what is in our capsules’.

According to Dr. Jen Gunter, however, this product is NOT scientifically safe and should NOT be used. In her blog post, ‘Don’t Glitter Bomb Your Vagina’, she writes, ‘Just because something is safe for your lips, for example glitter lip gloss, doesn’t mean it is safe for the vagina’. She goes on to suggest that the glitter liquid might damage the good vaginal bacteria which could lead to infections and increase the risk of STIs.

We are hoping that this is just another ridiculous fad that will soon fizzle out and considering we can’t find a buy link on the website we’re trying to convince ourself that it’s not actually real. If you really want to spice up your life in the bedroom department, there are plenty of alternative options, which are 100% SAFE (and probably slightly less messy…).

Is there nothing we can’t keep natural anymore?! Come on ladies, for the love of God, let’s leave our lady gardens alone!