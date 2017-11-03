Glitter fans: Tangle Teezer has launched a limited edition compact styler for Christmas

Promotional feature with Tangle Teezer



If you’ve already mastered the glitter strobing make-up trend and can’t wait to try on the sequin dresses hitting the high street right now, this is THE hairbrush for you…

We know, we know, it’s not December yet but there’s SO. MUCH. SPARKLE around right now and we can’t get enough of it.

So imagine how excited we were to find out that Tangle Teezer has launched a new Glitter Gem Compact Styler detangling hairbrush, £13.50.

Because, let’s face it, now’s the perfect time to splash out on limited edition treats for the party season. If not for Christmas, when?!

Those famous two-tiered bristles work wonders on knotted hair – whether it’s wet or dry. It also helps tame frizz well, leaving tresses expertly prepped for styling.

As with all Tangle Teezer’s limited editions, we know this one will fly off the shelves, so make sure you get one from tangleteezer.com, Boots or a professional hair salon before they’re gone. It’s handbag size too, so consider your on-the-go hair needs sorted!

And, as if our hairbrush obsession wasn’t bad enough, we’ve become completely fixated with Tangle Teezer’s Back-combing hairbrush, £10.

It’s the latest addition to the award-winning brand’s three-step range of detangling, blow-drying and styling hairbrushes, and has single handedly answered our prayers for bigger, better hair.

We’ve told you about it before (remember?) but because we think it’s one of the best ways to add lasting volume to pretty much any hair style, we’re telling you again. Trust us, it’ll 100% help you ace those festive #hairgoals, whatever hair look you’re going for.

In true Tangle Teezer style, the two-tiered teeth are bright pink and won’t cause any stresses to your tresses. Instead, it gently compacts hair towards the roots with zero damage, adding natural-looking texture and volume that lasts.

The pin tail end is super useful when it comes to sectioning, in fact, it makes us feel awfully pro.

What do you think? Report back ladies…