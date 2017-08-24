Too Faced Is Launching A Glitter Peel-Off Face Mask
What a time to be alive
Too Faced are officially taking our skincare regimes to the next level. Earlier this week they teased a glitter face mask and basically ever since the internet has lost it’s plot.
On Monday night, Jerrod Blandino (who’s Too Faced’s co-founder and chief creative officer) shared a sneak peak on instagram. The post featured a black-and-white video of a woman applying what looks like glitter goo all over her face. Once dry, she peels off the glitter to reveal glowing skin.
Now… call us detectives but THAT LOOKS LIKE A GLITTER PEEL-OFF MASK TO US.
He captioned the video: “I’m working on something beyond Magical to make your skin Glow! #WeLiveInGlitter #GlitterMakesYouPretty #youveneverseenanythinglikethis ✨#toofaced | 📸: Devon”.
Oooooooh. It’s all kinds of mesmerising.
Whilst there’s no word yet on an official name or release date for the glitter peel-off mask, Blandino’s known to tease Too Faced launches before they happen so it’s worth keeping an eye out on his account! We know we will be…