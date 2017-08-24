What a time to be alive

Too Faced are officially taking our skincare regimes to the next level. Earlier this week they teased a glitter face mask and basically ever since the internet has lost it’s plot.

On Monday night, Jerrod Blandino (who’s Too Faced’s co-founder and chief creative officer) shared a sneak peak on instagram. The post featured a black-and-white video of a woman applying what looks like glitter goo all over her face. Once dry, she peels off the glitter to reveal glowing skin.

Now… call us detectives but THAT LOOKS LIKE A GLITTER PEEL-OFF MASK TO US.

He captioned the video: “I’m working on something beyond Magical to make your skin Glow! #WeLiveInGlitter #GlitterMakesYouPretty #youveneverseenanythinglikethis ✨#toofaced | 📸: Devon”.

#tfsneakypeek I'm working on something beyond Magical to make your skin Glow! #WeLiveInGlitter #GlitterMakesYouPretty #youveneverseenanythinglikethis ✨#toofaced | 📸: Devon A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

Oooooooh. It’s all kinds of mesmerising.

Whilst there’s no word yet on an official name or release date for the glitter peel-off mask, Blandino’s known to tease Too Faced launches before they happen so it’s worth keeping an eye out on his account! We know we will be…