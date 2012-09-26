Get Ginnifer Goodwin’s Ultra-Glam ’60s Eyes!

Ginnifer Goodwin made sure she was centre of attention at the 2012 Emmy Awards. Not only was she stunning in her Monique Lhuillier dress, but she also rocked gorgeous ’60s smoky eyes. This glam look is a bit more polished than the traditional smoky eye – so it’s perfect for a big night out.

We’ve made it easy for you to give Ginnifer’s look a try – just follow the steps below and get ready for ultra-sexy ’60s eyes that’d make even Twiggy jealous!

Step One: Prep your skin with Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Under Eye Primer, £21. It’ll keep your shadow crease-free while brightening and moisturising the delicate area around your eyes. Next, cover lids with Smashbox Limitless 15 Hour Wear Cream Shadow in Sterling, £15 – the subtle silver shade will reflect the light and really make your peepers stand out.

Step Two: Draw a line in the crease of your lids using Smashbox Waterproof Shadow Liner in Charcoal, £17, then blend using the built-in smudger to create a soft finish. You can build up colour for extra impact, but make sure you keep the darkest tones towards the outer corners of your eyes.



Step Three: Draw a thick line along your lashline using Smashbox Limitless Waterproof Liquid Liner Pen in Black, £16, making sure you finish with a flick. Use a cotton bud to tidy up if you don’t have a steady liner hand!

So there you have it, ’60s eyes in three simple steps. Couldn’t be easier! VJ