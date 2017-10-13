Here’s How You Can Get Your Hands On Gigi Hadid’s Maybelline Makeup Palette Before Anyone Else
BIG BEAUTY NEWS. Gigi Hadid’s just dropped her very own makeup palette with Maybelline and for a limited time only: you can get your hands on it before anyone else.
The Gigi x Maybelline Jetsetter palette is on sale at Boots for £29.99 – whilst stocks last.
Containing everything from concealer and eyeshadow to lip balm and highlighter; it’s a must-have travel bag essential. All housed within one palette – amazing!
The Gigi x Maybelline Jetsetter palette is just the first instalment in a whole new range of Gigi Hadid makeup products.
Move over Kylie Jenner… there’s a new makeup boss in town