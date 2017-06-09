Gigi Hadid’s Twin Has Been Discovered

Well done, internet.

We love a celeb lookalike story as much as the next person. Every time a new one is discovered we can’t quite believe how similar they are, or how awesome their life must be considering they look just like a super star.

Well, just when we thought we’d seen them all, the clever people over at Byrdie came and trumped them all with this one. Amalie Schou is a Danish model who bears a pretty striking resemblance to Gigi.

Where do we start, not only do both models share the same cascading, sunkissed strands, they basically have the same features.

That perfectly plump pout, cat shaped eyes and out-of-this-world bone structure – we’re sitting here wishing we could also claim the title of Gigi’s doppelgänger.

We don’t know if either of the girls are actually aware of each other, maybe Amalie is the third Hadid sister who was separated at birth. Conspiracy? We think so.

#tb🌟 Make up @kissandmakeup_mellodyvere @loversfriendsla A post shared by AMALIE SCHOU🇩🇰 (@amaliesc) on Jun 7, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

@luigiandiango x @anna_dello_russo x @georgisandev x @voguejapan 🦂 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

💙hair/mu @brittsully @shopplanetblue A post shared by AMALIE SCHOU🇩🇰 (@amaliesc) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

woke up in Paris .. ready for the last week of Fashion Month !!! ☕️☕️☕️ A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:43am PST

Weeeekend💃🏻 A post shared by AMALIE SCHOU🇩🇰 (@amaliesc) on Mar 10, 2017 at 5:06pm PST

💫 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Sep 6, 2016 at 4:02am PDT

Weeeerk A post shared by AMALIE SCHOU🇩🇰 (@amaliesc) on Feb 6, 2017 at 4:32am PST

yesterday 🌞🌵 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Nov 5, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

Shooting with @chaserbrand today! Make up and hair by amazing @brittsully 💁🏼 A post shared by AMALIE SCHOU🇩🇰 (@amaliesc) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:44am PST

throwback coffee break @patrickta @jennifer_yepez 🌻 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Feb 4, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

A post shared by AMALIE SCHOU🇩🇰 (@amaliesc) on Aug 25, 2016 at 10:59am PDT

So very grateful for my newest @harpersbazaarus cover(s) and an unforgettable visit to #NASA @kennedyspacecenter !!!!! Thank you so much @glendabailey #stephengan @marianovivanco for this incredible experience! 🚀 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on May 15, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT