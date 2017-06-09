Gigi Hadid’s Twin Has Been Discovered
Well done, internet.
We love a celeb lookalike story as much as the next person. Every time a new one is discovered we can’t quite believe how similar they are, or how awesome their life must be considering they look just like a super star.
Well, just when we thought we’d seen them all, the clever people over at Byrdie came and trumped them all with this one. Amalie Schou is a Danish model who bears a pretty striking resemblance to Gigi.
Where do we start, not only do both models share the same cascading, sunkissed strands, they basically have the same features.
That perfectly plump pout, cat shaped eyes and out-of-this-world bone structure – we’re sitting here wishing we could also claim the title of Gigi’s doppelgänger.
We don’t know if either of the girls are actually aware of each other, maybe Amalie is the third Hadid sister who was separated at birth. Conspiracy? We think so.
