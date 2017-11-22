GHD’s Black Friday Sale Starts At £2 And No, We’re Not Joking

Go, go, go!

We don’t know about you, but ghd has been our friend for a very long time.

The brand helped us keep our locks poker-straight (and we mean POKER-straight) during the 00s, and they’re now our go-tos for tongs, brushes and haircare products.

Being the beauty addicts we are, we’ve been scouring the net for the best Black Friday beauty deals out there. And guess what? GHD have some of the best sales so far.

Here are a few deals that we thought we’d share with you. But you’ll have to beat us to the checkout…

ghd’s original straightener is the perfect all-rounder for everyday styling.

WAS £109, BUY NOW £89

This brush is great for blow-drying longer tresses.

WAS £20, BUY NOW £14

It’s all about the 90s right now. And yep, that means crimping is back.

With a whopping 20% off, you can add fun and texture to your hair for a barg’ price. Perfect for Christmas parties, right?

WAS £95, BUY NOW £75

The wide-toothed design allows for delicate detangling on damp hair, which is fragile and more prone to damage.

WAS £7.50, BUY NOW £5.25

The simple way to perfect your night out waves.

WAS £120, BUY NOW £100

For fast and effective styling on mid to long hair.

WAS £20, BUY NOW £14

Its powerful 2,100W professional-strength motor and patented removable air filter delivers high pressure air flow for super-fast drying.

WAS £99, BUY NOW £79

It’s winter, so that means rain, sleet, wind and *fingers crossed*… snow. While we’re all over building snowmen and making snow angels, we know moisture in the air isn’t so great for keeping our ‘dos sleek.

So basically, we need a firm hair spray in our lives. And at £2.77, we’re all over this one.

WAS £3.95, BUY NOW £2.77

Just to warn you, plenty of ghds’s Black Friday deals have already sold out. You better be quick…