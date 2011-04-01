Get In Line For The Hot Charity Lipstick

Get your hands on the TRUST Charity Lipstick designed by celebrity make-up artist Karen Alder
Charity’s on everybody’s lips at the moment – literally! Celebrity make-up artist Karen Alder, who has worked with

Kylie Minogue,

has teamed up with The Prince’s Trust to create TRUST Lipstick, launching this week (£8 from

qvc.com

).

Kara Tointon,

Katy B and Jenni Falconor were happy to get lippied-up for the star-studded photoshoot to promote it. Even the boys got in on the act – designer


Henry Holland


and celebrity hairdresser James Brown are among the famous faces. The shade is a true red – the perfect combination of sexy and sophisticated. All profits go to the charity set up to help young people get a better start in life. We suggest getting your hands on one fast, as they’re sure to be the month’s hottest beauty buy. CB

 



