Get In Line For The Hot Charity Lipstick



Charity’s on everybody’s lips at the moment – literally! Celebrity make-up artist Karen Alder, who has worked with



Kylie Minogue,



has teamed up with The Prince’s Trust to create TRUST Lipstick, launching this week (£8 from



qvc.com



).



Kara Tointon,



Katy B and Jenni Falconor were happy to get lippied-up for the star-studded photoshoot to promote it. Even the boys got in on the act – designer





Henry Holland





and celebrity hairdresser James Brown are among the famous faces. The shade is a true red – the perfect combination of sexy and sophisticated. All profits go to the charity set up to help young people get a better start in life. We suggest getting your hands on one fast, as they’re sure to be the month’s hottest beauty buy. CB









