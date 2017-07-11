Calling all Sleek MakeUP fans....

If you’re a fan of Sleek MakeUP‘s super affordable and make-up bag must-have products we’ve got not one but two treats for you this week.

When you pick up a copy of this week’s LOOK on sale Tuesday 11 July you’ll get your hands on a FREE Lip VIP lipstick worth £5.49. The gorgeous semi-matte lipstick provides an intensely pigmented, velvety finish with serious staying power and is available in 3 shades to collect; Private Booth; a gorgeous nude pink, Night Spot; the ultimate red and Flaunt It; the ideal summer coral orange.

Plus Sleek’s Lip VIP lipstick include Vitamin E, Shea Butter and Coconut oil meaning you’ll have moisturise and nourish lips.

And if that wasn’t enough, for this week only Sleek MakeUP is also offering LOOK readers an exclusive 25% off all make-up online too, the perfect excuse to stock up on their Distorted Dreams Highlighting Palette or highly-pigmented i-Divine eyeshadows.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Simply head to www.sleekmakeup.com/uk and enter the code LOOK25 at the checkout to nab 25% off your order.

You can thank us later!

Terms and conditions: Discount is redeemable online at www.sleekmakeup.com/uk when entering code LOOK25 at the checkout. Offer valid from 11th July until 11.59pm on 23rd July for UK customers only. Discount is valid on all full priced products and excludes sale items. Discount cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotions.