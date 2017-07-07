FYI: Tangle Teezer Hairbrushes Do *Way* More Than Just Detangling
Looking for fresh, on-trend festival hairstyles to try this summer? Or want to perfect your blow-drying skills or backcomb extra volume into a wedding hair style? Arming yourself with the right tools will help ace those #hairgoals.
Cue Tangle Teezer: inventors of The Original detangling hairbrush (RRP, £11) — available from Tangle Teezer, and at Boots and selected salons across the UK and Ireland — a global hit with celebs, hair stylists and err.. just about everyone we know!
But don’t let your Tangle Teezer obsession stop there…
A fresh blow dry is so satisfying and one of the best ways to treat yourself, and your hair. That’s why the Tangle Teezer Blow-Styling Smoothing Tool (RRP, from £18) is fast becoming every fashion girl’s new BFF. Why? Well, it’s the easiest (and quickest) way to blow-dry your hair without leaving the house and leaves hair sleek and shiny, with reduced frizz.
If a big, bouncy blow-out is more your thing, you will literally fall in love with the Tangle Teezer Blow-Styling Round Tool (RRP, from £17). This brush delivers a blow-dry full of natural bounce, lift and volume that looks like you’ve just stepped out of a blow-dry bar.
Both blow-styling brushes work on all hair types and textures, with innovative teeth designed to sweep gently through the hair – no pulling or tugging required. They even help take away excess water too, which means you’ll spend less time drying, plus the styling brushes allow you to blow-dry on a much lower heat – and you know what that means. Less damage, and no need for straighteners or tongs. Happy days!
And we haven’t even mentioned the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Finishing Hairbrush (RRP, £15) yet. Possibly *the* best hair discovery of 2017 (so far!), it’s the go-to brush for those finishing touch-ups. It’s designed to achieve perfect updos, back-brush in volume and texture and to maintain and blend in hair extensions, clip-ins and weaves.
So ladies, with three new hairbrushes to consider, which will yours be? Heck, we couldn’t resist all three.